THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 pump attendants in Akwa Ibom, for allegedly violating the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) seal order and engaging in other illegalities.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Ikono, Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara Local Government Areas respectively.

“They were arrested for violating DPR seal order, operating illegal filling stations and selling above government-approved pump price of N145 per litre.

“Based on DPR letters and requests, we have to fix that day to effect the arrest for possible prosecution of the suspects,” Ayinla said.

He said the pump attendants were arrested at eight filling stations across the state, saying that the corps was working in synergy with the DPR to carry out its statutory mandate.

Ayinla advised petroleum marketers not to cut corners but do the right thing.

The Operation Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, decried a situation where marketers in the state sold product at stations with DPR seal.

He said that the department collaborated with the NSCDC in arresting the suspects for possible prosecution.

“Why we involved NSCDC is that there are filling stations that have become very volatile and don’t obey simple government regulations.

“In spite of the seal, some filling stations are still doing normal business. We have to involve the NSCDC to enforce regulations,” he said.

Kingsley-Sundaye said that the department had been carrying out campaigns, using the media to sensitise prospective marketers to obtain approval to operate. (NAN)

