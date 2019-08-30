THE Police in Benue have confirmed the death of Mr Terhemen Tyavbi during a scuffle between its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and motorcyclists in Kwande Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of Police Command in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday.

She said that the motorcyclists tried to stop policemen from arresting two persons in possession of illegal arms.

Anene said that Tyavbi and Ishima Iorhemen, who sustained gunshots injuries during the scuffle, were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She explained that while Tyavbi died at the hospital, Iorhemen was responding to treatment.

The spokesperson denied that there was deliberate shooting of any person by the policemen.

NAN reports that the victims hail from Liev 2 council Ward, Ikyurav ya district in Kwande Local Government. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)