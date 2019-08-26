THE police on Monday arraigned a car dealer, Mohammed Ubale, who allegedly defrauded a Cameroonian of N1.1 million in a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Ubale, who resides at No 2, Odobe Close, Mabushi, Abuja, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

According to the Prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, the defendant committed the offence sometime in Jan.

Ogbobe said Ms Lilian Nkain, a Cameroonian national of Area 8, Garki, Abuja reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters on July 1.

He said the matter was later transferred to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( CIID), Abuja.

The prosecution said that the complainant was dishonestly induced by the defendant into parting with N1.1 million as investment in car sales through his company known as MAGE Autos.

Ogbobe alleged that the defendant used the money to buy cars on two different occasions, made profit and instead of returning the complainant’s capital with profit, he dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

He said when the complainant demanded for refund of her money, the defendant threatened her and said he was going to use her money to engage services of Lawyers to frustrate her in court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Abdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oniyangi adjourned the case until Sept.5, for hearing

