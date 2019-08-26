A 37-year-old man, Seriki Olufunsho, was on Monday arraigned before the an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for alleged theft and felony.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 29 at Queen’s Academy, along Ofatedo Osogbo, at about 1.00 p.m.

Fagboyinbo said the accused entered the shop of one Umezurike Raphael to steal four thick “PVC” pipes, a 100-litre Storex tank and an 80-litre Storex tank, all valued at N162,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 412 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun

State.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Najite Okobie, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs R.A. Olayemi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum, who must present three passport photographs and an affidavit of means.

The magistrate said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and have his address verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned till Oct. 7 for hearing.

