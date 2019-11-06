AN Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded one 24-year-old unemployed Abbas Wakeel, who allegedly robbed a woman of her belongings at gunpoint.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea as Chief Magistrate A. O. Akinde said she needed advice of the state director of public prosecutions on the case.

She ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Kirikiri Prisons pending the advice.

Akinde adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for mention.

The defendant, who resides at 14, Ajenifuja Close, Ajegunle, Lagos State, was charged with conspiracy and robbery.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 10, 2014, at Home Foundation Estate, Isheri, Lagos.

Okey said that the defendant and some others still at large entered into the house of the complainant, Mrs Titilayo Ojo, at night and robbed her at gunpoint.

“The defendant and his accomplices carted away a Toyota Highlander, two cameras, three laptops and four mobile phones which values had yet to be ascertained.

“The defendant was arrested with one of the stolen mobile phones,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor noted that robbery contravened Sections 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, while conspiracy offends Section 411 of the law.

