A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday, remanded one Fatai Jimoh after pleading guilty to stealing 500 dollars and N25,000 belonging to one Olubukola Egbowon.

Jimoh, 18, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and, breaking and entry.

The Magistrate, Mr Segun Aka-Bashorun, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till Jan. 14, for the review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.1, at about 8:55 am. at Akarakumo area of Badagry.

The prosecutor said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant through the roof and stole 500 dollars and N25,000.

Okuiomose said that the offences contravened Sections 307 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

NAN

– Jan. 8, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

