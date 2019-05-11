Whereabouts of EFCC Witness against Fayose Unknown 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission whisks away witness who contradicted himself while testifying against ex-Governor Ayo Fayose

BARELY 10 minutes after contradicting himself, a witness of Adewale Clement Aladegbola, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who was called to testify against Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, was on Friday picked up and whisked to an unknown destination.

As at the time of this report, the whereabouts of Aladegbola, a former bullion van driver with Zenith Bank, Ado Ekiti branch till 2015, remained unknown.

Fayose is standing trial by EFCC at a Federal High Court in Lagos, over alleged misuse of public funds.

He was arraigned on an 11-count charge on October 22, 2018, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd.

The former governor, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum. EFCC opened its case on November 19, 2018.

In contradicting himself, the witness said he was told to lie by Okiemute Oputu, Zenith Bank’s cash officer, that he moved cash from Afao Ekiti, Fayose’s hometown.

While testifying that he didn’t have any operation on April 16, 2015, he said, “I didn’t have any operation; more so, the bullion van which I was using was grounded on that date.”

The Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, had asked the witness to tell the court what transpired on April 16, 2015, in relation to cash operation in the bank.

He said that on April 16, 2015, when it was claimed he moved cash from Afao Ekiti, the Zenith Bank bullion van was grounded and there was no operation.

Obviously shocked by the witness contradictory evidence, EFCC lawyer, Jacobs hurriedly asked for adjournment, while the man was whisked away by the commission’s security operatives.

When asked to tell the court what transpired between him and one `Alfa’ named Okiemute Oputu, the witness said that he got to know him in August.

“He told me about the cash they had picked and that we need to cover up as if we had gone to pick it up officially, and I asked him: “What do you want me to do now as you said I was not aware?” Aladegbola said.

At this point, Jacobs told the court that the witness was departing from the contents of his extra judicial statement to the EFCC.

“From the evidence this witness is giving, it appears he is trying to be hostile; he made a statement to the EFCC and now, he is trying to depart from the statement”, Jacobs told the court.

He asked the court to adjourn the case to enable him contemplate on the application to bring before the court on the development.

However, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, and Olalekan Ojo, SAN, defence counsel, objected to the request for adjournment.

According to them, the departure of a witness from his extra judicial statement is not sufficient grounds for an adjournment.

Citing the provisions of Sections 230 of the Evidence Act, Ojo argued that the law required the prosecution in such a situation to cross-examine the witness.

Although Justice Mojisola Olatoregun queried why prosecution could not instantly cross-examine the witness, she adjourned the case until May 14, for continuation of trial.

– May 11, 2019 @ 4:50 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 7 visits today)