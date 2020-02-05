THE Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has urged undergraduate students to always report cases of sexual harassment to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

Fayemi made the call on Wednesday at a One-Day Workshop tagged: “Gender Based Violence and Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions” held at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

She noted that many undergraduate students were facing a lot of cases of sexual harassment but had to suffer in silence for fear of stigmatization and fear of the unknown.

“If you don’t report these sexual perpetrators, how will they get punished, by not reporting them, you are giving them strength to do more evil things,” she said.

She also charged the male lecturers to always try to control their urge by “zipping up” toward female students.

Similarly, Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Prof. Edward Olanipekun said that the institution had zero tolerance for sexual harassment, exploitation or any form of abuse on students.

He stressed that the workshop would address the concept, types, causes and consequences of Gender Based Violence and Sexual Harassment case reporting and management issues .

Prof. Olanipekun said that knowledge was essential in the quest for a sustainable end to Gender Based Violence and Sexual harassment in Tertiary Institutions hence the workshop.

He added that students needed to fully understand their rights, what the problem is, the extent of the problem, its effects and intervention in place to address the problem.

The Director, Centre for Gender and Development Studies, Prof . Kemi Ogundana, appreciated the wife of the Governor for honoring their invitation as a keynote speaker at the workshop.

She added that all her efforts in ensuring zero tolerance for Gender Based Violence and sexual harassment in the state would not be in vain.

