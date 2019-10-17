THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 secured the conviction of Innocent Uyioshoria before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin Edo State.

Uyioshoria was convicted on one count charge of defrauding a lady in Singapore of the sum of N9,000,000 (Nine Million Naira).

The count reads: “that you Innocent Uyioshoria sometime between 2018 and 2019 at Uromi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud sent electronic messages, which materially misrepresent facts to a lady in Singapore which messages she relied and cause her to suffer financial loss of the sum of N 9,000,000 (Nine Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

Uyioshoria pleaded guilty to the count.

A statement by the EFCC said that in view his plea, the prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant as contained in the plea bargain agreement.

However, the defence counsel Paul Ejiga pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first time offender, who has become remorseful.

Justice Umar sentenced the defendant to six (6) months imprisonment commencing from the date of judgment.

Oct 17, 2019

