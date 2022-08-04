ELATED by the generous donation to his alma mater, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commended Dr Philip Ozuah, a Nigerian doctor based in New York for his very generous donation of one million US Dollars to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan hostel project.

Dabiri-Erewa who put a personal call through to Dr Ozuah to appreciate his kind gesture, said the Commission is proud of him and his other colleagues who continuously give back to their country.

In an appreciative message by the Head of Media of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss encouraged other Nigerians in

diaspora to emulate Dr Ozuah and remember to give back, thus contributing to national development.

“I have just spoken to Dr Ozuah and he confirmed his donation. I join others to appreciate him for giving back to his alma mater and encourage others to emulate such generous gesture.”, Dabiri-Erewa said.

Phillip Ozuah, a US based physician and alumnus of UI College of Medicine during a zoom fund raising single handedly donated $1,000,000 (One Million US Dollars only) to the Alumni Hostel Project.

It was a joyous mood at the Board Room of the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, on Monday August 1, when the Keynote Speaker and

Fund raiser Dr Philip O. Ozuah, a 1980 Alumnus announced his donation of One Million US Dollars.

Ozuah ,a Professor of Paediatrics, President and chief executive officer of Montefiore Medicine, USA, gave the donation to serve as a catalyst for the construction of an ultra modern Student Hostel

estimated to cost about Two Billion and Five Hundred Million Naira. He joined other Alumni and Friends of the College of Medicine who also made their own contributions.

A.I