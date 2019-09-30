The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated two newly completed blocks accommodation for officers and men of Army Cyber Warfare Command at Giri in Abuja.

While inaugurating the buildings on Monday, Buratai, said the project was initiated to provide an enabling environment for the officers to operate.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, he said that the construction of the facility was commenced September 2018.

Buratai disclosed that the conceptualisation of the project was articulated to enhance the roles and functions of the command by accommodating its staff in a conducive environment.

He said that there was nexus between cyber warfare and counter insurgency operations, adding that cyber warfare was the fifth domain of warfare after land, sea, air and space.

According to him, it was in view of this and other security challenges in the country that the Nigerian army cyber warfare command was established.

“Consequently, I charged the command to embark on Nigerian army data protection and network as well as the information warfare to curb online radicalisation and other terrorist and nefarious activities being perpetrated on the internet.

“I am delighted to say that the command within a short period of existence has contributed immensely in curbing the several challenge bedeviling our country through its operations in the cyber domain.

“It is therefore expected that the establishment saddled with such magnitude of technical responsibilities will require optimal output from its staff at all times.

“This is why I ensure that upon the establishment of the command, I immediately approved the construction of the permanent office accommodation at this serene environment,” he said.

Buratai also disclosed that the army authorities had established the cyber warfare school to facilitate the training of army personnel to enable them function effectively in tackling all aspect of cyber attack, defence and exploitation.

He urged the officer to handle the facility with utmost care, adding that the army would remain resolute and steadfast in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

Earlier, Acting Commander, Cyber Warfare Command, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Lasa, commended Buratai for the completion of the accommodation for the staff.

Lasa said that the building and furnishing of the quarters would boost the morale of the personnel to discharge their duties optimally.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the newly constructed blocks would house officers and soldiers separately.

While the block for the officers had fully furnished 21 units of one bedroom flats, the soldiers block had fully furnished and equipped 27 rooms self-contained. (NAN)

