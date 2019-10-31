THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 2 Command, on Thursday warned motorists to expect tougher enforcement by its men during the ‘Ember’ period, in a bid to stem the spate of crashes on major roads.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, the Zonal Commanding Officer in Charge of the Zone, comprising Ogun and Lagos States, gave the warning at the official flag-off of the ember months safety campaign at Ojota Park, in Lagos.

Obayemi, who was represented by Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander, regretted that the number of crashes in the zone rose by 51 per cent in the first three quarters, between 2018 and 2019.

He said that the crashes would have been worse, but for the increased enforcement drive by the zonal command.

According to him, available statistics for the first three quarters in the zone indicate that road crashes rose from 583 in 2018 to 882 in 2019, or by 51 per cent.

“Fatality crashes also moved from 259 to 311 or 20.1 per cent during the period.

“During this period, our enforcement outcome measured by offenders arrested, over the same period, grew from 54,355 to 59,037 or 8.61 per cent,’’ Obayemi said.

The sector commander said the zone would strategize on a special campaign that would entail increased public enlightenment and education against road crashes.

He said that FRSC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works, would embark on massive patrol and traffic control.

The FRSC boss said that excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous substances, mechanical deficiency in vehicles and fatigue continued to be challenges faced on the roads.

“Our commitment to pragmatic interventions and technologies in driving the process of road safety management will not only be sustained but heavily enhanced,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, advised motorists to drive safely during and after the Yuletide to curb carnage on the roads.

Oladeinde, who was represented by Mr Wole Ashaolu, Director of Public Transport and Commuter Services in the Transport Ministry, also thanked the FRSC for the annual enlightenment campaign at the motor parks across the state.

He enjoined all stakeholders to heed advice of the FRSC on safe driving and sanity on the roads.

“This is a laudable programme aimed at reducing the number of deaths on our roads.

“We are appealing to the drivers to shun reckless driving at all time,’’ Oladeinde said.

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) thanked the FRSC for the enlightenment campaign on safe driving.

Akinsanya, represented by Mr Ifeoluwa Adelusi, the Chairman, Ojota New Garage Motor Park, promised that the union would continue to educate its members on the need to ensure sanity on the road during festive periods.

NAN

Oct 31, 2019

