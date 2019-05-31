GOV. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has approved the appointment of Elder Effiong Essien as Head of the state Civil Service.

Essien, a Geologist, hails from Afaha Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government, and was until his elevation, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.

Mr Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the new Head of Service, took over from Mrs Ekereobong Akpan, who retired from service on May 29.

Ekerete also announced the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

The new permanent secretaries are Mr Imo Inyang, Mr Inyang Jameson and Mr Effiong Ekpeyong.

