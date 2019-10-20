THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede has urged the convertees and upgraded officers to cherish their new ranks by aligning with the commitment and dedication to duty of the superintendent Cadre of officers and avoid anything that may tarnish the image of the service by being good Ambassadors as the first benificiaries of the newly drafted Immigration Manual used in teaching them during the course.

Speaking at the passing-out-parade of the 2nd Conversion/Upgrading Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano, Babandede warned against lobbying for posting or seeking favour for deployment.

In his speech, the Commandant of the Training School CIS Ismail Hamis, thanked the Comptroller General for immense support and commitment toward training and re-training in the Service, while enjoining the graduands to justify the training received for the enhancement of service delivery wherever they are posted.

He expressed appreciation to the sister agencies for mutual collaboration with the training school in Kano.

A statement by Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer, said that the passing-out-parade of the 2nd Conversion/Upgrading Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano was witnessed by heads of military, paramilitary, security, and response agencies in Kano and representatives of traditional and religious bodies and friends of the service in the ancient city of Kano.

– Oct 20, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

