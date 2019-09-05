Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, says the Command remains committed to strengthening working relations with all security agencies to make the state safe and secure for all.

The commissioner made the commitment when he received the new Commander, 119 Composite Group, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Capt. Yahaya Bashir who visited the police command in Sokoto on Thursday.

According to Kaoje, closer partnership and smooth working synergy will enhance the efforts of the security agencies in addressing existing security challenges in the state.

He thanked the Commander for the visit and expressed the readiness of the police to work with the Air force in securing the state.

“I equally want to assure the Commander of necessary support from the Command, in order to secure the state’s airport, passengers and facilities from any form of unwanted eventualities.

“I want to urge all officers to remain professional and loyal to their duties and superiors, as well as commend the insightfulness of the Nigerian Air Force toward tackling security challenges in Sokoto state,” he said.

Earlier, Bashir said that the visit was to solicit the support of the police to NAF operations and assure the Commissioner of their resolve to effectively tackle the daunting security challenges in the state.

The NAF commander also pledged to strengthen existing relations with all security agencies in the state.

In another development, the Police Commissioner has hosted the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Igbo Community in the state.

Kaoje tagged the visits as timely and cautioned the students from taking part in any form of unlawful activities, including response to Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He assured the two groups of the command’s determination to improve security in the state, stressing that police personnel would continue to carry out their duties professionally, devoid of prejudice. (NAN)

-Sep 05, 2019 @15:45 GMT |

