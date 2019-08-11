Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has enjoined personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to redouble efforts in dealing decisively with all enemies of state.

The air chief told the personnel that they could do this while also remaining professional in the discharge of their duties.

Abubakar gave the charge in his Eid-El-Kabir goodwill message to personnel on Sunday in Abuja.

” It is with great pleasure, and gratitude to Almighty, that I heartily wish all Officers, Airmen/Airwomen and Civilian Staff of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) a Happy Eid-El-Kabir, I pray that the joy of the season abides with you and your families.

” I wish to particularly thank commanders at all levels for their commitments and sacrifices.

” I urge you to continue to think outside the box whilst evolving innovative solutions in order to ensure high level of aircraft and equipment serviceability as well as robust logistics support capability for enhanced combat readiness to deal with the threats to our Nation.

” It is gratifying to note that our gallant pilots as well as our Regiment and Special Forces personnel are adapting creditably to the ever changing nature of these threats and making good progress.

” I therefore commend the Air Officers Commanding, Commanders and Supervisors, and indeed all NAF personnel, for your untiring efforts to ensure mission accomplishment.

” We must continue to evolve new ways of dealing with emerging issues in order to bring succour to our people in the areas affected by security challenges.

” We must also sustain and improve on the level of professionalism in the service through robust, job-focused training; commitment to improving personnel welfare as well as result-oriented Research and Development, which have all had a positive impact on our operational effectiveness.

” I must also appreciate our family members for their unquantifiable support and encouragement that have enabled us carry on with our constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

“Notwithstanding our modest gains, we must appreciate the enormity of the challenges ahead, as we strive to consolidate and work with sister services and other stakeholders to rid our great nation of the threats to her security and development.

“Accordingly, as we go forward, I enjoin you all to redouble your efforts in dealing decisively with all enemies of the state, while remaining professional in the discharge of your duties,” Abubakar said.

He urged personnel to be courageous and, work in synergy with other security agencies, and continue to take the battle to bandits and terrorists, not minding their malicious propaganda.

” You must also remember to always operate within the ambits of extant local and international laws, while showing compassion and respect for all law -abiding citizens.

” Fellow Officers, Airmen and Airwomen, as we mark this festive season, which celebrates the spirit of sacrifice, we are afforded an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of our colleagues who have paid the supreme price in service to our fatherland.

” We remember them today as always and restate our commitment to cater for the needs of their loved ones and those they left behind.

” Let their memories and deeds spur us on to a higher level of dedication so that their sacrifices were not in vain,” he said. (NAN)

Aug. 11, 2019 @ 15:59 GMT

