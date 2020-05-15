THE Lagos State Fire Service ( LSFS) on Friday said that two out of the six flats of a block apartment were affected in the fire incident that happened in Mile 2 Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

The LSFS spokesman, Mr Tijani Jamiu, also told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) that the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

He, however, said the service suspected that the fire might have been caused by faulty domestic equipment.

Jamiu also said the worth of valuables lost in the two flats could not be estimated.

The spokesman said the service responded to a distress call at about 11 a.m.

“However, the fire has been put off by the service firefighters now, ” he said.

NAN reports that the affected building is located behind a central mosque in the estate.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)