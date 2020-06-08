THE Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Akure branch, on Monday donated N500, 000 to Ondo State Government to cushion the effects of recent dynamite explosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a truck conveying dynamite exploded on March 28, at Eleyewo Community on Akure-Owo Highway in Akure North Local Government of the state.

NAN also reports that the incident destroyed schools, roads, several houses, place of worship and public buildings in the community.

The society Chairman, Dr Christianah Ijagbemi, presented the cheque to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Akure.

Ijagbemi urged the state government to purchase building materials for timely return of the victims to their daily routine.

She also pledged some professional services, aside the preliminary assessment carried out by the society at the blast site.

Earlier, Akeredolu commended the engineers for the support to cushion the impact of the explosion on the community.

The governor also pledged to include the engineers in the indigenous contractors to complement the engineering section from the state ministry.

He commended personnel in the state Ministry of Works

for their efforts to assiduously improve the state infrastructure.

