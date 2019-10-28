SEVERE flooding has led to around 182,000 people in Somalia being forced to leave their homes, the United Nations said on Monday.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement that farmland and roads have been destroyed after heavy rain over a number of weeks swelled rivers.

Flash floods were also a major problem and it is unclear how many fatalities there have been.

In the Hiiraan region in the centre of the country, a boat capsized on Monday with senior members of the regional council on board, according to Hussein Ismail, deputy governor of social affairs for the state.

They were on their way to visit people who had lost their homes because of the floods.

At least seven people drowned in the incident and several others were still missing, Ismail added.

