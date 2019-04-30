Four Persons die in Train Crash in Lagos

A tricycle rider and four others were feared killed in an early morning train accident which occurred at the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the day as workers and traders were rushing to board vehicles to their various offices.

Our source said a tricycle was trapped in rush-hour traffic along the Iju rail line as a moving train was fast approaching and smashed the rear of the tricycle thereby causing an accident where some passengers and passersby were killed while some sustained injury.

This caused the train to a stop as it skid off the track.

Meanwhile, some security agents were seen trying to ensure orderliness and the evacuation of the dead ones. Daily Independent

– Apr. 30, 2019 @ 11:09 GMT

