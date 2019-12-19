Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Wednesday said that two persons died while one person sustained injuries in an accident that happened along Benin-Ore Expressway.

Dr Sonde Idowu, Ijebu-Ode Unit Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, which occurred at about 4.51p.m., involved a truck and motorcycle.

According to him, a truck with registration number AAB 052 VQ, lost control due to speeding and hit a motorcyclist and the two passengers on the bike.

He said the two male passengers on the motorcycle died instantly, while the motorcyclist rider sustained injuries in the incident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the injured person was taken to Araya Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for treatment.

He said that the TRACE and FRSC officials had cleared the highway to ease the free flow of traffic. (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 7:45 GMT

