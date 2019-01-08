Agency spends N160 million on Community Dev’t. Projects in Zamfara

ZAMFARA State Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) says it has spent N160 million on various community projects across the state under the 2018 Grant.

The General Manager of the Agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad disclosed this in Gusau on Tuesday at a one day training by the agency on facility maintenance and sustainability of community micro projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from communities in Bakura, Birnin-Magaji, Maradun, Gusau Shinkafi, Tsafe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Areas of the state.

Muhammad said the benefitting communities were Kongo, Dambaza, Danmanau/Gamji, Galadanci, Garewa, Gidan Allo, Kaya, Mareri Nasarawar Godel, Old Prison, Sabon Birnin Dan Ali, Sabon garin Rini, Sarkin-Burmi and Sarkin-Kaya.

Others were Shiyar Magaji, Shiyar-Dan Maliki, Shinkafi, Yarkufoji and Birnin-Tudu communities.

According to him, the projects comprised dispensaries, schools, roads, water, drainage and electrification.

He said the training was aimed at sensitising the participants on the importance of project management and maintenance.

“We organised this training as part of compliance to rules and regulations of our projects,” he said.

In his remark, the Operations Manager of the Agency, Malam Sani Buhari, urges communities to ensure effective utilisation of resources given to them under the agency.

“As we all know, this funds were sourced from the loan secured by the Federal Government from World Bank.

“There are rules and regulations on how to use these resources.

“I am, therefore, appealing to you to take this training with all seriousness,” he said.

-NAN

Jan. 8, 2019

