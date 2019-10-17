THE Bureau of Statistics in Anambra says N40 million is needed to carry out survey and analysis to establish performance report, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), of the state’s economy for 2018.

The State Statistician-General, Mr Emeka Obiekezie, made the disclosure

on Thursday at the 2020 proposed budget defence of the agency before the state assembly in Awka.

Obiekezie said that the agency has yet to produce, print and publish the state’s 2018 Statistical Year Book (SYB) due to lack of funds.

“Our agency is empowered to produce data for the state’s data bank, produce SYB, manpower statistics, health statistics, GDP and other researches to help government plan properly for the state and ensure consistent economic direction.

“But, due to lack of funds, we have not been able to carry out survey to measure the state economic output or production for 2018.

“The GDP survey is carried out quarterly and it cost about N10 million per quarter. So, N40 million for the four quarters in 2018.

“The money will be used to carry out survey and analysis of the overall output performance of the state for the four quarters in 2018, and compared against the previous year’s performance.

“The report will review development in the sectors of the economy namely: agriculture, industry and services.

“These sectors have the largest employers of labour and they are the largest contributors to real gross output.

“They also account for most of the Anambra State earnings and public revenues.

“We need money to procure instruments such as household questionnaire, establishment questionnaire, instruction manual, EA line map, lodgment sheets and mobilisation of people who will carry out the survey,” he said.

Obiekezie said that the agency had written severally and channelled its requests to the appropriate quarters to no avail.

Reacting, Mr Lawrence Ezeudu (Dunukofia) said that the agency was not getting the required attention for it to function effectively.

According to him, it will be difficult to rate the state’s economic performance without a GDP report or to even plan for the development of the state.

“It’s so sad to hear that we do not have GDP report for 2018, and 2019, which is almost over, no report too. It doesn’t speak well of our state,” Ezeudu said.

The House Committee Chairman on Budget and Appropriation, Mr Obinna Emeneka (Anambra East), said there was the need for the assembly to critically consider how to increase the agency’s budgetary allocation to help it function efficiently. (NAN)

– Oct 17, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)