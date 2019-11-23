Abraham Azeigbe, Access Bank Group Head, Retail Operations, says the closure of the nation’s border by the Federal Government will have a long time positive effects on the nation’s economy.

Azeigbe said the positive impact of the closure might not be felt immediately but it would bring about a boost to the nation’s economy in the long run.

He spoke at the opening of a new branch of Access Bank at Apomu, in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun on Saturday.

Azeigbe said at the long run, the policy would also stimulate local productivity, by regulating influx of goods coming into the country and thereby turning Nigeria into vibrant economy nation.

He said the opening of a new branch of the bank in the town was aimed at bringing banking closer to the people at the grassroots.

He said the bank was collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to reposition Nigeria’s economy through the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to him, the banking sector has a huge role to play in transforming both the micro and macro economy of the nation into posterity and sustainable growth.

“Asides millions of individuals that involve in daily economic activities outside banking system, there are thousands of small and medium business owners who are transacting without banks.”

“This situation informed our resolve to entrench financial inclusion mechanism in the urban centres and remote communities to incorporate Nigerians into banking creed,” Azeigbe said .

In his remarks, Mr Gboyega Alabi, the State’s Deputy Governor said the relative peace in the state was attracting investors, including banks, to the state.

Alabi said the state government would continue to provide enabling environment for investors to operate in the state. (NAN)

