Civil Defence recruitment is free – Official

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has declared that its recruitment exercise is free of any charge from prospective applicants.

The Corps reiterated on Sunday that its ongoing recruitment process was completely “free of charge” and executed in an equitable and transparent manner.

It warned the public, especially applicants not to have any financial dealings with anyone as a guarantee for the recruitment into the service.

Ekunola Gbenga, the Media Assistant to the Commandant-General, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that it was working to apprehend the perpetrators of the illegal activities.

Ekunola said Information reaching the NSCDC indicated that some unscrupulous individuals were extorting money from unsuspecting applicants/candidates under the false impression that they can guarantee their eventual recruitment into the Service.

He said the ongoing Recruitment Exercise was completely free of charge.

“Therefore, no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any time during the recruitment process,” he added.

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 09: 20 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)