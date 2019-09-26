The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), says Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) do not default in payment of applicable taxes to government.

ANED’s Executive Director ,Research and Advocacy ,Mr Sunday Oduntan, made the assertion in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that as responsible corporate citizens, all members of the association took their tax obligations to the federal and state governments t very seriously.

” DisCos diligently pay all necessary taxes that apply to their operations.

“These taxes include the minimum Company Income Tax (CIT), Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT),”he said.

Oduntan encouraged all parties interested in the growth and success of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to constantly and diligently seek information about the power sector.

According to him, verifying information will help to avoid more challenges than that which already exist in the sector. ,(NAN)

-Sep 26, 2019 @20:17 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)