GOV. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appealed to foreign investors who left the state because of insecurity to return to the area, assuring them that peace has been restored there.

Lalong made the appeal on Tuesday in Jos when he received the Political Officer, Embassy of the United States of America, Mr Daniel Renna, on a courtesy call.

“Today I want to assure you that we have peace in Plateau. Now that we have peace, we want to reach out to our partners.

“What we are doing now is making Plateau not just home of tourism but also home of investment,” he said.

He said the relationship between Nigeria and the United States is a longstanding one; and the same goes for the relationship between Plateau and the United States.

“On behalf of the State Government, I thank you for coming to the state.

“Some few years ago, when we had the challenge of crises, the USA was of tremendous help to us.

Responding, Mr Renna said the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the Plateau Government and the US embassy. (NAN)

– Dec. 10, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT |

