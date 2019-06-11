OLUSEGUN Awolowo, Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says Service Compact (SERVICOM) Charter will enable the council improve on exports and increase revenue for the country.

Awolowo said on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of NEPC Service Charter that the document was put together by the council’s SERVICOM Unit.

“I am convinced that efficient service delivery at NEPC will ultimately translate to improved exports, inclusive growth and increased revenue for government.

“We hope to fully achieve NEPC’s vision of making the world a market place for Nigerian non-oil products and services.

“To this end, we expect our customers to constantly evaluate our performance and provide feedback on how to improve such services,’’ he said.

Awolowo said the charter was a commitment to improving service delivery and an assurance to members of the public that the council staff would discharge their responsibilities in line with the tenth of the document.

He said the mission of the council was to spearhead the diversification of the Nigerian economy by expanding and increasing non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

According to him, in order to achieve the mission, the council needs to provide prompt and efficient service to its clients.

Awolowo said that since inception in March, 2004, SERVICOM had remained as one of the effective public service machineries institutionalised to ensure customer satisfaction by ministries, departments and agencies.

“The charter is in line with the need to provide prompt and adequate service that will change the narratives of the contribution of non-oil export sector o the economy,’’ he said.

Awolowo said the charter was an operational tool to guide the council’s business conduct with clients, the exporters, and other stakeholders.

He said the charter would enable the council provide efficient services as Trade Promotion Organisation in line with expected international best practices.

Mr Sid Aliyu, NEPC Director of Policy and Strategy said when reviewing the charter that other purposes of the document was the council’s commitment to providing best services and communicate rights

Aliyu said the document would enable the council handle entitlements and responsibilities to clients and define the standard of services expected by customers and staff.

It would bring about improved services and create free atmosphere for evaluation, monitoring and measurement of activities, ” he said.

He said that the charter would guide the way customers perceived the council, adding that NEPC will take the responsibility of a breakdown.

“The customers will always give us feedback on services breakdown because they have the right to complain when not satisfied,’’ he said.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemini, the National Coordinator, SERIVICOM commended NEPC for taking the bull by the horns.

Akajemini urged the council to implement what was contained in the charter, saying that every staff must treat all files within 48 hours.

“The charter will provide the solid base for customers to demand to be served fairly, promptly, transparently and in time in line with the goals for which SERVICOM is established.

“Making this public that NEPC have now properly documented a guide and standard for us to ensure that quality services are truly provided with measurable timelines, and when they fail, we hold them accountable,’’ she said.

Akajemini advised the council to make information that concerns export public in order to properly educate the exporters.

She said that the charter also contained what customers could do when there were not satisfied with the council’s services.

