THE Ondo State Government on Wednesday said it would no longer approve redeployment or transfer of erring officers from parastatals, agencies and organisations to the main stream of the state’s Civil Service.

Mr Dare Aragbaye, the state’s Head of Service (HoS), made this known in Akure while playing host to commissioners in the Civil Service Commission who were in his office on a courtesy visit.

According to the HoS, the decision is to curtail infiltration of cultures that are alien to the civil service and which have been negatively affecting the entire system and productivity.

Aragbaye said that rather than deploying the erring officers to the main stream of the civil service, such organisations would have to enforce their regulations on discipline.

He also said that the state government had not been able to recruit people into the civil service due to the dwindling resources of government.

“This is also responsible for non-approval of inter-state transfer of officers from other states to Ondo State,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Mr Afolabi Adewakun, had emphasised the need to work in synergy with the office of the Head of Service to ensure best practices.

Adewakun said it would enhance better delivery of government policies and programmes to the people of the state.

He said the commission would continue to interact with the HoS on issues bordering on workers interest, particularly varying aspects of their welfare that were beyond payment of salaries and allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other issues discussed include inter cadre transfer, conversion, promotion, discipline and recruitment, among others

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

