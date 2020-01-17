A 23-year-old, Joseph Temitope, has emerged as the best student of the 2018/2019 graduating set of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun, with a CGPA of 4.80.

Temitope, who graduated from the Department of Computer Science, emerged the best overall student for the academic session.

Speaking with newsmen, Temitope said that he achieved the feat because he sacrificed pleasures for hard work.

He said he was determined to focus fully on his academic work before gaining admission to the university, having heeded to his parents’ advice to avoid distractions.

According to him, the university has molded him on making waves in the competitive world, promising that he would go ahead with a higher degree programme after his compulsory one year national service.

In his remarks, Dr Ademola Odunaiya, the Chancellor of the university, said that the first set of students admitted into the school graduated in 2010.

Odunaiya added that the crop of graduates produced since 2010 had been productively engaged in the various sectors of the economy of the country and making significant contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

He noted that the institution had a sacrosanct nature of academic calendar, prompting parents and guardians to bring their children and wards to the school.

According to him, the university has qualitative academic programmes, good Christian morality, entrepreneurship training and skills acquisition.

The chancellor enjoined the graduands not to abuse the privilege enjoyed as products of the institution, urging them to portray themselves as children of God and alumni of JABU who were equipped with sound knowledge and godly character.

Speaking in the same vein, the Vice-Chancellor of JABU, Prof. Kola Sonaike, said that the institution was graduating 528 students under different categories for the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said that 501 students were graduating with first degree while 27 students were for Post graduate diploma and Masters degree.

” The graduands are in the following categories: 19 students had first class honours, 175 with second class honours upper grade, 225 second class honours lower grade and 82 have third class grade.

“Another category of 27 students are awarded postgraduate certificates.

“Seven of them will have postgraduate diploma certificates while the remaining 20 will be given Masters degree certificates,”he said.

Sonaike noted that the 13-year-old institution was the first university to secure the NUC approval to award a degree in entrepreneurship.

“We are equally the first Nigerian private university to obtain approval for distance learning education,”he said

The vice chancellor said that the institution was known for quality and best teaching pedagogy.

He explained that the university was determined to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of its programmes for production of highly qualified graduates who would be job creators.

According to him, the institution has 23 NUC duly-approved undergraduate programmes and 25 programmes are being run at postgraduate Diploma, Masters and Doctoral levels.

Sonaike told the graduands that attainment of a university degree was just the beginning of a new life of service to the country and humanity.

“As the first entrepreneurial university in Nigeria, it is part of our standing policy that no one graduates from the university except he or she picks a trade from our entrepreneurship centre which will make such graduates self reliant and employers of labour.

“Now, you have been taught how to use your hands to produce and make things happen, go ahead and do exploits and be good ambassadors of this university and good citizens of this great country.

“Be part of successful stories that many past graduates have become,”he said.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), commended JABU for running smooth and excellent academic programmes since its inception.

Rasheed, represented by Prof. Debo Adeyewa, said that the university was playing leading roles in raising job creators through its entrepreneural system.

He admonished all universities in the country to hold innovation as priority in achieving national development.

NAN reports that Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, were all given honorary awards.

Others are Mrs Victoria Samson, the Managing Director of Bovas and Company Ltd. and Mr Emmanuel Awode, the Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group of Companies. (NAN)

– Jan. 17, 2020

