THE Governing Council of the Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, has nominated three candidates for appointment as substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 25 professors including four females had indicated their interest to vie for the post.

The Chairman of the Council, Auwal Tukur, told newsmen on Thursday in Yola, that the council had nominated three contenders for the VC post.

“The screening and selection committee has finally selected three people for the position of the VC of the university.

“The three (names withheld) will be forwarded to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who will finally select one among them as substantive VC,” Tukur said.

He said that the university would also hold convocation for the first time in 10 years, noting that the exercise would be conducted between April 2 and 4.

