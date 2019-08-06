THE Bayero University Kano (BUK) has pledged continuous support to Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE).

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mohammed Yahuza Bello, made the pledge in Kano on Mondaay during a courtesy visit by Sasakawa Global 2000 team.

The first Sasakawa Africa Fund for extension Education (SAFE) program in Nigeria was launched in 2002 at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State.

The programme was aimed at contributing towards the agricultural development efforts of the country through the production of qualified human resources in the field of agricultural extension advisory services to serve the needs of smallholder farm families.

He said the university would continue to support Sasakawa SAFE programme in order to enable more students benefit from the programme for the production of qualified human resources especially in the field of agricultural extension advisory services in the country.

The Vice Chancellor called on the SG 2000 to continue to support the programme for the development and promotion of agriculture in Nigeria and Africa.

“The impact made especially with regards to SAFE programme in the university has enabled a number of students to benefit from the programme which has been absorbed into Nigerian universities.

Mr Katsuhiro Osako, Senior Executive Director, Sasakawa Global 2000, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the university in the implementation of SAFE programme.

He said Japanese government is concerned about the use of agriculture for economic development and has planned to implement various measures to support agriculture, hence the decision of the officials to meet with the government key partners in the Nigeria to fashioned a way out for development.

Osako said the move has become imperative because the major role of agriculture in economic development of a country cannot be over emphasized as it played strategic role in the process of economic development of a country.

He added that it has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries is of vital importance.

The executive director, however, expressed happiness over the wonderful reception accorded the team since their arival in the country and described Kano as a peaceful city.

Prof. Sani Miko, Country Director, Sasakawa Global 2000, noted that the two of the SASAKAWA Directors were in Nigeria to deliberate with their key partners on how to move the programme forward and also to assess the success of the programme in Kano state.

He said the programme is in progress because agriculture is the basic source of food supply of all the countries of the world—whether underdeveloped, developing or even developed.

Miko said due to the heavy pressure of population in the country the demand for food is increasing at a fast rate, therefore stakeholders in agricultural sector must not fail because if agriculture fails to meet the rising demand of food products, it is found to affect adversely the growth rate of the economy.

“Raising supply of food by agricultural sector has, therefore, great importance for economic growth of a country.

NAN reports that the SAFE programme is currently being implemented in other universities including Adamawa state university, University of Ilorin and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, among others.

NAN also reports that the team had visited New Agricultural Economics and Extension Studio, Sasakawa Africa Association Enterprise Centre and Centre for Dry land Agriculture, all in the University.

