Catholic Bishops endorse closure of schools to check Corona virus pandemic

CATHOLIC Bishops in Nigeria have endorsed the closure of Catholic Schools across the country to stem Corona virus pandemic.

This is contained in a communique issued after their meeting, read by Rev. Fr. Jude Amatu, Vicar St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Akpo.

The communique noted that the inconveniences were regrettable urging Christians not to panic but adhere to the directives.

It also endorsed the suspension of `sign of peace’, which usually accompanied shaking of hands and hugging of the laity.

The communique directed the clergies to be cautious as they offer Holy Communion while averting body contact.

It added that burials should be restricted to immediate family members for now.

The communique, then, directed that gatherings for meetings and devotions should be reduced to smaller units not more than 30 persons.

The cleric, Fr. Amatu, then, reassured the faithful, who felt depressed over the announcement that procedures would be normalised as soon as situation improved. “I believe God is going to provide solution for the deadly virus soon. We shall live to see the end of Corona virus.’’

– March 23, 2020 @ 6:09 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)