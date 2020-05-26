MAY Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer of an Abuja-based non-governmental Organisation, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI) has suggested the inclusion of moral and folktale education in the current online lessons for Nigerian pupils.

Ikokwu told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that their inclusion would expose the pupils to good moral values and the nation’s folktale.

“In those days in schools, there were periods for moral instructions and folktale aimed at reorientation and reintegration.

“Pupils were taught honesty, hard work, patriotism etc through folktale and moral instructions; it will help the country to reduce corruption and sharp practices,” she said.

According to her, formal education alone will not produce sane,God-fearing and responsible youth in the country.

Ikokwu enjoined government at all levels to see inclusion of moral instructions and folktale in online lessons’ curricula as a platform for teaching about the challenges of insecurity and youth restiveness.

She identified folktale as a veritable component of education,adding that it had the capacity of changing delinquents to responsible people.

Ikokwu also said that several people had been rescued from depression,frustration and criminality through folktales and moral instructions.

NAN reports that many primary and post primary schools are currently engaging with their pupils through online classes due to lockdown.

