ASSOCIATION of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN) has appealed to governments at all levels and private school owners not to reopen schools until the environments are safe and healthy because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Its National President, Mr Simeon Fowowe, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Fowowe spoke in commemoration of the 2020 Children’s Day, being a special day solely dedicated to celebrate childhood.

May 27 every year, is usually declared a public holiday for school children.

Fowowe said that it was better for schools to resume late this year than rushing to resume because of fear of the children contracting the deadly virus.

“The parents should ensure their children remain safe and healthy until they resume, as they celebrate this year children’s day at home.

“Parents should keep their children indoor because there are other years ahead of them to celebrate many Children’s Day and many other events.

“As we celebrate today, parents should sincerely evaluate their parent-child relationships and how their children respond to learning during this COVID-19 era,” he said.

Fowowe called on public and private school owners to facilitate the inauguration of operational guidelines on the implementation of child participatory rights in schools when schools resume.

“The aim of the policy is to build skills, self-confidence and democratic culture as well as give children the opportunity to contribute on issues that concern them.

“The implementation will go a long way to promote the thematic area of participation that has not received much attention, especially in our schools where majority of children are found,” he said.

Fowowe said that people should be aware and reminded of the contents of Articles 12 to 17 of the Convention on the Rights of Child and the corresponding articles in the Child Rights Act (2003).

“The articles recognise the rights of children to make inputs into decision making process on issues that concern them.

“It is not news that the educational system and decision making process in Nigeria are still immersed in non-participatory methods that limit the development of children’s learning and development capacities.

“It is observed till date that the system places heavy reliance on learning and discourages, to a large extent, the participatory approach which affects mostly the orphans and vulnerable children,” he said.

Fowowe also noted that various thematic areas of protection, survival and development were receiving government’s intervention in child development.

“Governments interventions are received through various programmes in child development, immunisation, exclusive breastfeeding and efforts to eradicate child trafficking.

“The thematic area of participation has not received much attention, especially in the school system, where the majority of children are found.

“It is against this background that ANPEIN appeals to the public, using the euphoria of today’s stay-at-home celebration of children’s day to do all things possible to safeguard every Nigerian child,” he said. (NAN)

May 27, 2020

