The authorities of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has directed that all academic and related activities in 2019/2020 session involving students, be suspended with effect from Friday, March 20, over spread of coronavirus in the country.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s registrar, Mr Richard Arifalo, on Friday in Akure.

“Following incidence of Corona Virus infestation in parts of the country the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, has directed that all academic activities and related matters involving students be suspended from Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Consequently all students, except international postgraduate students, are to proceed on mid-semester break and therefore should vacate all halls of residence by today , March 20, 2020 as fumigation of halls of residence will begin immediately,” the statement read.

According to the statement, students are strongly advised to observe all prescribed precautions and hygienic practices relating to the prevention against Coronavirus and Lassa fever during and after this period.

It also enjoined the students not to engage in any activity that could endanger their lives or put their studentship in abeyance during the course of the break.

It added that the date for resumption would be communicated to them through the extant university’s channels in due course.

The statement, however, asked members of staff of the school to continue with their normal official functions, urging them to maintain proper hygiene and other prescribed anti-infection practices including social distancing.(NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 7:25 GMT |

