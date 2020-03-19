OLUSEGUN Agagu University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) Ondo State has postponed its maiden Convocation ceremony, scheduled for March 21 over the scourge of Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ondo State recorded its first case of the Coronavirus on Wednesday in Akure, as the victim flew in from Maryland, United States of America.

Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, Vice-Chancellor of the university, disclosed the postponement to NAN on Thursday, after rising from a four-hour board meeting with the governing council members of the institution.

The VC said the cancellation was painful because of the resources that had been put in the ceremony but said no preparation and resources were more than human lives.

He pleaded with the graduating students, parents, associates, and friends of the institution who had been preparing for the convocation for the inconveniences the cancellation might cause.

“The governing council of the institution and the management has decided to cancel the maiden convocation ceremony because of the scourge of Coronavirus.

“Although it is painful because of the resources that have been put in place for the ceremony, no preparation or resources can be equated to human life.

“We don’t want to record casualties or death which may cause regrets and maybe the cancellation will afford us the opportunity to do it better at another scheduled time.

“I use this medium to plead with all concerned to bear with us,” Ogunduyile said. (NAN)

