THE Computer Village hub (Cvhub) has commenced free summer camp coding for pupils from six to 12 years old.

The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Cvhub, Mr Austin Agbakor, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the training was to awaken the consciousness of the pupils to the new trends in technology.

Agbakor said that the free training would be in two sets with the first commencing on Aug. 5 to Aug. 19, while the second set would hold from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.

According to him, the pupils would be trained in some courses like IT Kids Version 8, Internet of Things (IOT), Graphics (Photoshop, Coreldraw), among others.

“The free training is to meet up with the target of training 100,000 youths before 2020.

“This is the second edition of the free summer camp coding and we hope to make this year’s experience more educative, productive and enterprising.

“Children nowadays are tech savvy and such training would give opportunity to discover and nurture talents.

“Whatever fee that will be paid, if any in the course of the training would be for a good reason and students will be duly informed,’’ he said.

Agbakor said that at the end of the training, pupils were expected to be able to put their experience into practice by designing programmes or games as the case might be.

He said that children with such experience would be fully armed as they advance in their educational pursuit.

He noted that the children would be able to generate income through technological know-how.

NAN reports that in 2018, 16 pupils on three-month free software development training at the Cvhub, developed computer games and apps for their usage on Android phones.

It is an effort to meet the target of training 100,000 Nigerians in partnership with Codefest Nigeria, Softwareshop, Dr Web, among others. (NAN)

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 11:15 GMT |

