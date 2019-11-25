DOZENS of children were poisoned by leaked natural gas at a school in central Russia on Monday, state media reported.

The gas is believed to have come from a distribution facility about 1.5 kilometres from the school in the town of Vad, which is located about 400 kilometres east of Moscow.

More than 40 schoolchildren and at least one adult were reported hospitalised. There was conflicting information about the exact number. No one was reported killed. (dpa/NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

