Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday constituted a visitation panel to investigate the lingering industrial crisis rocking the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

A statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the panel was set up to look into disagreement between the management and staff of the institution.

Sanwo-Olu also directed members of staff earlier disengaged by the management to forward their letters of appeal to the school’s Governing Council within seven days.

He said that the step was for a review of the process of their disengagement.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said this was with a condition that the appeal letters get endorsed by the Head of Service to ensure transparency in the review process.

The governor expressed concern over the effects of the protracted crisis on the wellbeing of the school.

He said that the prevailing situation had affected the morale of law abiding employees of the institution, as well as the academic performance of its students.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government was aware of the humiliation and denigration that the Governing Council and management of the school had endured in the last six months when the impasse began.

He called on all stakeholders to keep peace in the interest of the students.

“By the powers conferred on me as Governor of Lagos State, I hereby order the constitution of a Visitation Panel to the Institution to investigate all contentious issues and submit its recommendations for my consideration.

“Employees of the institution should note that they are under contractual obligation to perform optimally as stated in the terms of their employment.

“Any acts that are contrary to this shall be treated in accordance with the Public Service Rules, other extant regulations and the Labour Laws,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration appreciated the role a strong, dynamic and enlightened academic union played in entrenching culture of industrial harmony and development.

He, however, said his government would not bend to blackmail and be hoodwinked by “a union that continues to carry out its agitations in a manner that threatens and is becoming inimical to the peace of the state.”

He warned any member of the school bent on breaching the peace in the school, saying such person would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all acts capable of disrupting academic activities, breaching a conducive working environment and peaceful co-existence in the Institution shall be dealt with in accordance with the Laws,” he said.

The governor praised students of the school for their ”peaceful conduct” in the face of the “needless crisis”.

He wished them good luck in their forthcoming examination.

Sanwo-Olu assured that normalcy would be restored and sustained in the institution, while ensuring safety and security of all members of the school during and after the examination. (NAN)

– July 13, 2019 @ 9:43 GMT |

