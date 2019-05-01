THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Oyo State on Wednesday appealed to the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH to reverse the ‘No School Fees No Exam’ policy it recently adopted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANS made the appeal in Ibadan on Wednesday in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Olujuwon Asubiojo.

Asubiojo urged the management of the university to show compassion and accommodate students who were yet to pay their school fees ahead of the first semester examination commencing on Monday.

He expressed the belief that the policy would affect no fewer than 9,000 students of the institution.

“Over 2,000 of these 9,000 students are final year students who have over stayed in school already due to the incessant industrial actions of staff unions that left the institution shut for over 13 months in the past.

“In a similar vein and considering the economic realities of the country, it will be unsafe to apply such measures.

“Therefore, preventing these final year students will sadly secure them an automatic extra year and of course other students, an undue overstay on campus,” he said.

He appealed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Ologunde, to show compassion for the sake of indigent and final year students.(NAN)

– May. 1, 2019 @ 12:45 GMT |

