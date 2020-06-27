An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Society for Eradication of Poverty in Nigeria (SEPIN) on Saturday called on the Federal Government to make online teaching compulsory for public and private schools in the country.

The National Coordinator of the society, Mrs Constance Nwosu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said that only a mandatory online classes would close the educational gap created by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nwosu, who urged schools to step up plans on how to regularly exhaust their curricula even in the ongoing lockdown, commended some schools for living up to expectation.

“I, therefore, urge public schools especially to join private schools in using the online classes to teach their pupils and students.

“I appeal to all lovers of education to emulate philanthropists like Rochas Okorocha by sponsoring online teaching in schools that don’t have the financial capacity.”

The national coordinator described education as key to success, and called on Nigerians to support education in their various capacities.

According to her, with support, more people in the country with passion for education will ensure that children continue their lessons in the lockdown, irrespective of the family financial background.

Nwosu stressed the need for collective responsibility to demonstrate selflessness and commitment to youths’ education in the country. (NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 11:25 GMT |

