THE Nasarawa State Government has developed a four-year development plan to re-position the education sector for improved teaching and learning.

The state Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, disclosed this on Monday in Lafia at the opening ceremony of a five-day workshop for the education sector development plan.

The workshop was organised to train Directors, Deputy Directors and other staff of the ministry from all departments to key into the vision of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in order to realise the development plan.

According to Sabo, the governor has put machinery in place to ensure that the state is among the third most developed states in all sectors in the next three years.

She said that the development plan would focus the attention of the government on the increasing education access to the girl-child,and taking all out-of-school children off the streets.

Others, she said, include: the provision of effective and functional technical and vocational education to ensure that students at all levels were equipped with skills so as to become self reliant after graduation.

The commissioner further explained that the government had also embarked on massive construction of new classrooms and renovation of existing ones across the state.

“We would also focus on the training and retraining of the manpower that would drive the process to equip them for better output,” she said.

She said that in spite of allocating 26 per cent of N108 billion of the 2020 budget of the state to education, the management of the ministry still wanted to explore other avenues to get support from international partners.

Sabo, however, said that the State Government intended to take advantage of support from international partners to re-position the sector and make it one of the best in the country.

Hajiya Jummai Sarki, the lead facilitator at the workshop, said that they intended to equip the management of the ministry with the requisite knowledge on how to improve learning and get support from partners.

“We will step down some of the templates used and were successful in order states to assist the ministry to archive its set target,” Sarki said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop is being attended by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Usman Abu, directors, deputy directors and other staff of the ministry. (NAN)

– Jan. 6, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

