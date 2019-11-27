PROF. Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said he set up a committee to take care of the needs of the university’s host community because of his love for Nsukka people.

He spoke at a reception organised for him by Nsukka Town Union as the 15th Vice Chancellor of UNN.

The VC who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administrator, Prof. Pat Okpoko, expressed regret for his inability to be physically present at the reception.

According to Okpoko, the VC was about to attend the reception, but received urgent invitation to come over to Abuja .

“The VC has good relationship with Nsukka people, as he went to primary and secondary schools in Nsukka and studied in UNN, where he was working until he was appointed VC.

”Igwe holds Nsukka people in high esteem that is why as soon as he assumed office he set up a committee that will ensure that interest of UNN host communities are taken care of,”he said.

The UNN VC expressed appreciation to Nsukka Town Union for finding him worthy to organise a reception for him.

“My administration will maintain and improved on the good relationship between the university and Nsukka people.

” UNN under my watch will witness academic excellence, infrastructure development and innovations.

“I solicit cooperation and support of everyone, since I can’t do it alone,” he said.

Mr Joseph Oneyeke, the President General of Nsukka Town Union, who spoke, assured the VC of cooperation.

“The town union and the stakeholders gathered here today to celebrate you; rejoice with you and to assure you of our unflinching support.

“We request that the university factor our people into its various policies, especially in appointments, admissions and empowerment, “he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Evangelist Sam Onyishi, said this was the first time Nsukka Town Union organised reception for any VC of UNN.

Onyishi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit (PMT), said it showed that the VC “is special to the people of Nsukka.

“Nsukka people will support him to ensure that he will be one of the best VC of UNN,’’ he assured. (NAN)

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 8:53 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)