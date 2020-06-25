By Benprince Ezeh

THE President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has congratulated the best candidates in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. He said that the candidates, who are from Anambra State, have made Ndigbo proud.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, Nwodo said that the two candidates, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes, who scored 365 and Nwobi Okechukwu David, 363, out of 400, have done Anambra State and indeed, Ndigbo, proud.

“These two candidates replicated the brilliant performance recorded by another Igbo son, Ezeanula Franklin Ekene, who also came first in the 2019 UTME.

“The sterling performances of these children become more poignant, considering the obvious catastrophe in education in the country with the declining standards among teachers and school facilities,” he said.

The President General advises these budding stars to avoid any acts that could distract and deter them from attaining the great heights God has destined for them in life. He also assured the candidates that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would keep them constantly on its radar to monitor their development over the years.

Nwodo congratulated the schools and parents that produced these children and urged the parents to ensure that they remained focused for the benefit of Ndigbo and the country at large.

He also commended the government of Anambra State for raising its educational standards to an enviable height that could produce such calibre of students in two successive years and urged them to keep it up.

– June 25, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)