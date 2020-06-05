Ogun to train teachers on digital literacy

THE Ogun Government says plans are underway to train its teachers on digital technology, remote learning, and centralised digital content.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo made this known while speaking with newsmen on Friday in her office.

According to her, the initiative is part of the efforts toward enhancing and ensuring qualitative teaching and learning in secondary schools in the state.

She noted that the “Ogun Digiclass” project was designed to equip and develop teachers and students of the state during and post the COVID-19 era.

According to Soyombo, this is in tandem with the vision of the present administration to advance quality education and human capital development driven by technology.

She explained that no fewer than 11,000 education professionals and stakeholders including principals and teachers of different subjects in the secondary sector were on board in the closed platform.

“The Ogun DigiClass project is designed to develop our teachers and students during and after the COVID-19.

“It has been replicated in schools with online staff meetings and engagement between principals and teachers in the state in tandem with the vision of Gov. Dapo Abiodun, to advance quality education and human capital development that is technology-driven.

“Different clusters of above-mentioned groups have been having virtual engagements from sensitisation to subject association meetings, and to shared resources such as learning materials and curriculum for 3rd Term to mention a few,” she said.

Soyombo promised that additional teachers and school leaders in the state Universal Basic Education Board would be trained. (NAN)

