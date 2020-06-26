COMFORT Olutimi, the Proprietress of a private school in Ilorin, has advised parents not to stampede government into reopening schools shut due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olutimi gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the proprietress, parents should first consider their children’s safety and should not be desperate for schools resumption at the moment.

She said that it was wrong for most parents and students to be complaining of closure of schools for so long and not minding the risk of re-opening them without putting safety measures in place.

“Parents must stop complaining and exercise some patience with the government.

“They should stop mounting unnecessary pressure on government to reopen schools when preventive measures are yet to be in place.

“I wonder why parents don’t understand the risk at stake if we open schools without proper plan for safety. Enough of the noise making and murmuring.

“COVID-19 is real and we must understand this. We cannot joke with the lives of our kids and future leaders, Let us cooperate and wait for government to decide,” she said.

She however called on parents and students to stop flouting government orders on safety measures and be obedient to safety rules.

She futher called on government not to bow to pressure from the public on re-opening of schools, but take their time to do the needful.

“There is no need to rush things again. No need to endanger citizens’ life all in the name of trying to please them.

“Government should take time and plan for safety before reopening of schools,” she said.

