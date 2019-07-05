THE Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) says school teachers are critical agents in achieving the protection of children’s rights.

Mr Kehinde Taiga, the Chairman, CDHR, Delta chapter, made the assertion on Friday when he led members of the committee on a “Child Rights Training and Sensitisation Programme” to Essi College 2 in Warri.

Addressing the Principal, teachers and students of the college, Taiga said rights of children were sacrosanct and must not be violated.

“Reflecting on the role of various stakeholders in the promotion and protection of Child Right, we feel that school teachers are one of the focal agents in protecting the rights of children.

“In our social work with the teachers, we observed that majority of them limit themselves to teaching of the subjects that concern them

“They fail in their roles to identify the problems of children and further fail in their responsibility of protecting children from the exploitation of their rights.

“We intend to propose a strategy to equip teachers with the knowledge and practice of Child Rights and Child Rights protection system.

“That will connect the network of school teachers with other stakeholders of Child Rights protection to pave the way for ensuring the rights of children are adequately protected in the society,” he said.

Taiga said that teachers were the next closest to the students besides their parents, admonishing them against exploiting the rights of children.

He also said that teachers have rights that must be respected by government by ensuring regular payment of their salaries.

The chairman advised teachers to relate well with children as their wards and inculcate moral values in them.

He also advised students to shun social vices and emulate good values that would make them useful in the society.

“Child Rights are specialised human rights that apply to all human beings below the age of 18, regardless of race, colour, gender, religion, language, among others.

“As Child Right violation is a global issue, Child Rights protection is also a global need,” he said.

The human rights activist said that the Children’s Rights Act, 2003 was created to serve as legal documentation that protect children’s rights, responsibilities and child justice administration in Nigeria.

Taiga noted that only 24 states out of the 36 and FCT had so far domesticated the Act.

Also, the CDHR Child Rights Coordinator, Mr Aghogho Ighorhiowhunu, advised students to shun acts that were inimical to their academic pursuit.

Responding, the college principal, Mrs Magret Oputu, thanked the visitors for the enlightenment and promised to always ensure the rights of children were protected in the College. (NAN)

