THE Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN) has graduated 22 participants of Command Level Officers’ Course 3 designed to prepare selected officers for ashore and afloat command responsibilities.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Calabar, the Commandant of the College, Rear Adm. Adeseye Ayobanjo, said that the three weeks course was aimed at enhancing effectiveness in command leadership and management.

Ayobanjo said that the graduation ceremony of the 22 participants mark’s another milestone in the annals of the NWCN.

He explained that the course was inaugurated on Jan. 10 with a total of 22 participants.

He added that the participants underwent a 3 weeks training and extensive lectures from seasoned experts and resource persons from within and outside the military.

“The Command Level Officers’ Course is aimed at enhancing effectiveness in command, leadership and management by focusing on self-awareness, ethics, communication skills, team work and command climate.

“We have 22 graduating senior officers ready to go back to the field to contribute positively towards the achievement of the Nigerian Navy overall responsibilities.

“The planning and execution of this course are well in tandem with the Vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, which is to develop a credible naval power in fulfillment of the Nigerian Navy’s constitutional rules towards enhancing national prosperity and security.

“In recent time, the Nigerian Navy has been undergoing some transformation occasioned by contemporary threats in our domain, changing operational concepts, fleet renewal, advancement in technology as well as globalisation and human development,” he said.

The Commandant added that the transformation which the navy so desired and deserved can only be meaningful and achievable through knowledge-based approach to leadership.

“I must therefore stress that the course is the fruition of the demand imposed on us as naval officers by our complex contemporary operating environment.

“I therefore urge you to justify the resources committed towards your training by being exemplary leaders worthy of emulation,” he said.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, congratulated the participants for the successful completion of the course.

Adeniran, who was represented by the Command’s Chief Staff Officer, Rear Adm. Taye Imam, urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the college and to always put what they have learnt into practice.

NAN

Feb. 3, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT

