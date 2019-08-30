THE Zamfara State College of Education, Maru, says it has concluded arrangements to commence degree programmes in 13 of its 23 departments during the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Provost of the college, Dr Ibrhim Usman who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Maru, said the decision was in line with the state government’s plans to revive the education sector.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Usman was appointed Provost of the college by Governor Bello Matawalle on Aug. 6.

“We have already set up a nine-man committee headed by Dr Ibrahim Moriki, a former Dean and currently Director in this college for this project.

“We want to run affiliation degree programmes with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

“We have already sent our request letters to the managements of the two universities; we are waiting for their approval.

“We are going to run Bachelor of Education in 13 out of the 23 departments of this college.

“We have enough manpower and lecture halls to take care of the programmes in line with the guidelines of the National Universities Commission (NUC),” he said.

The provost said that the governor had mandated him and his team to work for the progress of the education sector of the state and expressed willingness to give them all the necessary support.

“l have various plans to move this college forward; very soon, we will come out with various strategies to the develop this college.

“All what I need is maximun support and cooperation from the management, staff, students and other stakeholders of this college,” he said.

Usman expressed gratitude to Gov. Matawalle for appointing him provost of the college.

“I consider this appointment as a great opportunity for me to contribute effectively to the development of education in the state”, he added. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

